To the editor:
Boston has been mulling expansion of the convention center in South Boston estimated to cost $400 million (real cost double). What's sad is a change has taken place since the onset of the pandemic when corporate travel came to a standstill, meetings, conventions all put on hold but something transpired, a phenomenon. Virtual meetings via Zoom and people able to do their jobs from the confines of their homes. People in the travel industry know that corporate travel will not return to pre-pandemic levels. Office spaces will feel the changes as well with some exceptions but companies will come to realize they don't need multiple floors anymore. So why spend this money, for the same reason they used valuable waterfront land to build the Joe Moakley Courthouse away from all other government buildings. It's called politics and it's dumb!
Saul P. Heller
Peabody