To the editor:
Longtime Beverly resident and lifelong North Shore resident. How can somebody run for political office that has a short tenure in the 2nd Essex district? Please answer that simple question. I don’t want somebody that does not know Beverly (and doesn’t know Salem, Peabody or Danvers) representing me at the Statehouse. I don’t want to consider somebody that has no advanced education, no trade or job skills. Show me who you are. You are way short on experience. I am going to vote for Joan Lovely for State Senate on Sept. 6 because she knows real people in our communities. She understands the crisis that many of us face. And she does not back down. She has experience and compassion. The other guy, I don’t know anything about you.
Peter Thomas,
Beverly