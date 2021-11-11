To the editor:
Upon sending my father-in-law, Mr. Slawomir Golebiowski, of Warsaw, Poland, the article “Poland ups security as migrants mass on border with Belarus” in your Nov. 9 edition, he responded: “Thank you for sending the article, for I am surprised that a local newspaper in a small town reports on happenings in faraway Poland. It speaks very well of this paper and its journalists. Bravo! One must thank them sincerely and express admiration and respect for the range of their interests.”
Walt Kosmowski
Beverly