To the editor:
When you cannot win on the merits of your argument, turn to fear-mongering and divisive rhetoric.
That is what is happening with the GOP-led ballot Question 4 that would repeal a law, passed by state lawmakers in June, allowing undocumented residents to apply for driver’s licenses. This is a heartless political ploy in an attempt to boost votes at the expense of public safety.
The Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police support allowing undocumented immigrants to have driver’s licenses, and for good reason. We are all safer if everybody on the roads is tested, licensed, and insured.
That’s not mere speculation: 16 states have done this before us, showing this law works.
After California passed the law, there were 10% fewer hit-and-runs per year. In Connecticut, they dropped by 9%, and in New Mexico, there were 60% fewer uninsured drivers.
There are other benefits. It is estimated the newly qualified drivers will generate $5 million in state fees for licenses and inspections. More insured drivers mean everybody’s premiums should drop too.
Those trying to appeal the law are falsely claiming there will be massive voter fraud. The state already checks for citizenship when residents register to vote. If the civil rights amendment was left to voters, over half the population would still be at the back of the bus. Vote yes for safer roads. Everyone is licensed and insured.
Pam Edwards,
Lynn