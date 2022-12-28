To the editor:
More than 300 of the 426 registered runners braved sub-freezing temperatures in Salem to participate in the 11th Annual Festivus 5K for Autism on Sunday, Dec. 11. The event, hosted by Finz Seafood & Grill, raised a record-breaking $27,000 for the Northshore Education Consortium (NEC), the largest provider of special education services on the North Shore.
Kyle Taylor, 31, of Salem, was the men’s overall winner with a time of 16:37. Jan Nelson, 39, of Marblehead, was the women’s overall winner with a time of 20:15. Notch Brewing Run Club was the winner of the team award with runners Kyle Taylor, John-Henry Forster, Michael Bush, William Keefe, and Jackie Roberto.
Many staff, students, and friends of the Consortium were there running, walking, volunteering, and cheering folks on. NEC’s culinary program students also participated by baking their famous muffin tops. The race shirts were screen printed by the students at NEC’s Topsfield Vocational Academy.
Runners, volunteers, and sponsors celebrated after the race with a Festivus-themed party at Finz. Race organizers presented awards for best costumes, winning runners, and top Festivus grievances.
Festivus is an alternative holiday celebration, made popular by the TV show “Seinfeld,” which includes a Festivus dinner, an unadorned aluminum Festivus pole, practices such as the Airing of Grievances and Feats of Strength, and the labeling of easily explainable events as “Festivus miracles.”
This year’s major sponsors include: Salem Police Superior Officer and Patrolman Associations, Pediatric Associates of Greater Salem & Beverly, Rockland Trust, Mass General Brigham Salem Hospital, Kiewit Infrastructure Co., SIGMA Pros, LCC, Lincoln Investment, Kruger Industrial Smoothing (anonymous donor), Salem Five Charitable Foundation, JHR Development, EBSCO, Drumlin Group, Beverly Rotary Club, National Grand Bank, Newburyport Bank, Newburyport Bank, Murphy’s Funeral Home, Fritz DeGuglielmo, LLC, Steel Root, Education Consulting, Advocacy & Legal Services, LLC., and North Shore Bank.
Special thanks to the Salem police who did a great job controlling traffic and keeping runners safe during the race. And thank you to the many Salem residents along the route who cheered our runners on!
For more on the Festivus 5K for Autism, visit https://runsignup.com/festivus5kforautism.
Rick and Cindy Johnson,
Race directors,
Salem