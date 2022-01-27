To the editor:
I would like to respond to the Jan. 21 article concerning wealth taxes (“Biz groups say millionaire’s tax will hurt small employers”).
A $1 million income translates to slightly more than $19,000 per week, more than enough to cover anyone’s normal, even outrageous, needs and desires. The weekly tax payment of approximately $770 barely puts a dent in it.
I would suggest that many of these millionaires, as all of us, want to protect our interests, and for them, high on the list would be protecting against tax increases, and they have the wherewithal to form large PACs to lobby for that in the guise of hurting business,.
That $770 per week may be the likely monthly, or even yearly, income of many of our poorest citizens, for whom food, health care, and housing are problematic if not impossible. Does this not fall under our “equal justice for all” commitment in the Constitution? I doubt that many living under a bridge would find that they had justice, freedom, and the pursuit of happiness. I encourage any compassionate voter to consider this when voting, and to contact your representatives to express your thoughts.
Joanne Mills
Danvers