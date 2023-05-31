To the editor:
Memorial Day in downtown Beverly, Mass. wasn't celebrated. Last weekend hosted a display of military vehicles, but I saw no ceremony to honor the war dead, which is the basic meaning of Memorial Day.
I have high praise for the Beverly Cemetery Department who had the lawns in pristine condition, and for our veterans who planted flags on graves, bunting on the Civil War Monument, and wreaths at veteran's monuments.
I am ashamed by the total lack of Memorial Day recognition by our mayor and City Council. There were no buntings on City Hall, nor any other city buildings. There were no American flags on Cabot Street poles. Rantoul Street had a few American flags by the luxury Windover Apartments and the usual Beverly Arts District or Beverly the Garden City banners.
The two most offensive insults were the Beverly Police Memorial at Central Cemetery with a totally shredded American Flag, and Beverly City Hall, which flew a faded and tattered American flag. City Hall did display one flag without tatters — it was a No Hate political flag. Our City Council president's church also made political statements on Memorial Day displaying LGBTQ, LGBTQT, and BLM flags, but no Memorial Day bunting. No Christian Life Everlasting for the fallen brave?
These disgusting displays of anti-American sentiment were never seen with mayors Vitale, Fortunato, or Scanlon. The changes in our city of Beverly involve more than tall buildings. Our official attitude has changed from E Pluribus Unum America, to an attitude of celebrating social discontent.
Beatrice Heinze,
Beverly