To the editor:
We see on Governor-elect Maura Healey’s website that a platform she supports is the one for protecting the status of undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts. All well and good, but will she and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll be taking an oath that supports all laws, local, state and federal? As such, does this not automatically disqualify them from providing logistical support to the undocumented population?
Our federal laws are inviolate. We have a mechanism built in our system of jurisprudence to promulgate change; outright defiance and disavowal is not one of them. How can we trust the integrity let alone the competency of politicians who throw our system of laws and democracy into the trash can? Indeed, both of these women are attorneys admitted to the bar, and as citizens we enable them to show us as elected officials how to break the law? In his Dragnet series, actor Jack Webb said over 50 years ago that “we live in a society where we all agree to live by the laws and not break them”.
Our standards as voters and private citizens are becoming more and more compromised!
Russell S. Grand
Salem