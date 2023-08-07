To the editor:
Years ago, in the late ‘50s, when I was around 17 or 18 years old, I was madly in love with Tony Bennett. No one knew this. My date took me to Blinstrub’s to see Tony in person. Ecstatic is not good enough to use for my secret love.
My bubble was suddenly burst, as I was standing in a long line to use the ladies room. I remember looking up, as Tony came around a corner to use the men’s room.
It felt like my heart stopped beating, and it was the end of the world to me. Everyone stood staring at him, when along came a beautiful blonde woman, and she jumped into his arms and kissed him, as he swung her around, and they walked off, hand in hand.
After standing against the wall, with tears running down my face, I composed myself and went back to my date, who suddenly looked real good to me, and never again thinking of the night Tony Bennett broken my heart forever.
Barbara Adams,
Peabody