To the editor:
Through his policies and actions, Massachusetts Secretary of State William F. Galvin has proven many times that he is the progressive champion Massachusetts needs, and that's why we must re-elect him in the Democratic primary on Sept. 6.
Galvin has fought for the rights and liberties of our citizens. He fought on behalf of victims of security fraud by holding security companies accountable. He supports victims of sexual assault, domestic abuse, and stalking with programs like 'Address Confidentially", which allows people to provide a legal address instead of a residential address.
In 2020, he oversaw the 2020 Census during a contentious presidential election and unprecedented pandemic. This census helped account for an increase in the Massachusetts population, resulting in millions in federal aid to Massachusetts over the decade. Keeping the integrity of the voting system while also increasing the various voting methods took a skilled and experienced leader.
We live in unprecedented and uncertain times. We need leaders with proven integrity and experience who have shown that they will speak and act. People of all ages deserve to have elected officials that will continue to fight to have their voices heard. Secretary William F. Galvin is that clear choice and deserves your vote in the Democratic primary on Sept. 6.
If you are not registered, or interested in early voting contact your local town or city clerk's office or the Secretary of State's Elections Division at www.sec.state.ma.us.
Nancy Doherty,
Beverly