To the editor:
Had the public been allowed to speak at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Planning Board I would have reiterated my alarm over the Southwest Gateway’s precedent-setting placement at the bottom of historic Cabot Street. Not only does the massiveness of this structure involve the demolition of five buildings, but it also dwarfs, ironically, the early, modest buildings that make up Goat Hill and Fish Flake Hill, historic areas that the developers purport to respect. Planning Board member Derek Beckwith’s comment that he sees nothing in the proposed project that is evocative of Beverly’s history is particularly apt.
The current “by right” 55 feet height allowance on Cabot Street trumps any consideration of context, a critical element of design. Moreover, the public may not be aware of the Historic Districts Commission’s limitations in protecting properties even when they have been designated “preferably preserved,” as the “stay” is void at the end of one year. An additional threat is the Gateway co-developer’s ownership of a large number of buildings on Cabot Street, placing them at immediate risk for demolition in order to make way for another five-story building that may or may not be appropriate for the context in which it is being proposed.
The continuation of a 55 feet height allowance “by right” on Cabot should be amended to require a special exception or variance, enabling a project of distinction to be erected on a site that respects the scale and context of its surroundings. In his work “The Geography of Nowhere: The Rise and Decline of America’s Man-made Landscapes,” James Howard Kunstler makes an eloquent plea for cities and towns to preserve their unique identities. The fate of Cabot Street lies in the hands of our legislative bodies whose silence on this subject, thus far, is deafening.
Caroline Mason,
Beverly