To the editor:
Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker signed the Genocide Education Bill into law, making Massachusetts one of some 20 states to mandate the teaching of genocide in middle and high schools. As someone who has researched, taught and organized educator seminars on the Holocaust and genocide for over 20 years, I want to express my gratitude to the state Legislature and Gov. Baker for bringing this needed law to fruition.
The importance of embedding genocide education into our education system includes and reaches beyond remembrance of the victims of the Holocaust and other genocides – it is fundamental to civic education and protecting our democratic system. These lessons teach students about the context in which mass violations of human rights occur, as such atrocities almost always begin with a breakdown in the democratic process.
Persecuting victims without recourse or due process cannot be achieved without a well-coordinated attack on democratic norms and practices that ensure the rights and well-being of all ethnic, racial and religious groups. As the Holocaust and other genocides have demonstrated, and recent events in our own nation have highlighted, democracy is a fragile experiment. Genocide education can offer students the tools necessary to shore up our democratic institutions and increase their resilience at times of crisis.
All students of the commonwealth should be challenged to examine their obligations to our foundational values, institutions, laws and social order and to consider the dangers racism, prejudice and ethnic hatred. Proper implementation and consistent funding of this law can bring the reflections that our students deserve, and that the future of our democracy requires.
Chris Mauriello, PhD
Director, Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies
Salem State University