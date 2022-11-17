To the editor:
Church holiday fairs this Saturday. Two Cabot Street Beverly churches (First Baptist Church and Highrock North Shore) have church holiday fairs starting at 9 a.m. this Saturday. This is is a great opportunity to do some Thanksgiving gifting and Christmas shopping. It also is a way to support local Beverly businesses, many who gave gift cards to be used as part of the auctions on Saturday. Time too to engage with people in and around the city of Beverly. Hope to see you.
Paul Willenbrock,
Beverly