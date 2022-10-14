To the editor:
In 2021, I unsuccessfully ran for the Beverly City Council At-Large seat. It was my first time running for public office. After a few weeks of reflecting, I asked myself what I can do to make Beverly better.
First, I decided to apply for membership in the Beverly Rotary Club. Their slogan is “Serve to Change Lives” and that’s exactly what they do. They constantly are involved in finding ways to support various charitable organizations in the city. I was surprised how much fun the group has.
Next, I started to attend City Council and various subcommittee meetings at City Hall. I learned that the issues facing the city are very complex and there really are no easy answers. After finishing daytime jobs, they work long into many nights trying to make our city a better place. They have families, kids, spouses, etc. that must make sacrifice to do their jobs for the city. I thank them for their service to others.
Lastly, I was appointed to the board of directors at the Beverly Council of Aging earlier this year. I am amazed at the important services the Senior Center provides to the senior population of our city. Many people don’t realize that they provide many essential social services to our growing elderly population.
I wish people would get more involved in the city. It is rewarding, challenging, and fun!
Richard Tabbut,
Beverly