To the editor:
I am writing as an individual member of Beverly’s Historic Districts Commission. In the ongoing public discussions relating to the smart development of the Bass River waterfront, it would be prudent to consider the four goals set forth in the fiscal year 2022 City of Beverly Community Preservation Plan: acquire, create, and preserve open space; acquire, rehabilitate and preserve historic resources; acquire, create, preserve and support community housing; and acquire, create, rehabilitate and preserve land for recreational use. I wish to emphasize the significance of preserving open space, an interest shared by the many who have expressed concern for its future. As of 2014, only about 17% (1,694 acres) of Beverly’s 9,863 acres of land was protected open space. The CPA Plan 2017 indicated that Beverly ranked 230th in the state, out of 351 municipalities, in the overall percent of area protected. Moreover, the Open Space and Recreation Plan identified more than 200 parcels that are currently unprotected. Surely, we can, and, indeed, we must do better!
The Bass River area is an interesting combination of industrial and historic structures along with an undeveloped waterfront. In his book “The Paradox of Urban Revitalization,” Howard Gillette Jr. references a commitment to “intentional open space” as a means of bolstering residential and business stability and growth, and the value of “a truly transformative strategy for land repurposing, redevelopment, and management.” He cites Samuel Stein’s comment in “Capital City” on the role of planners: “to imagine a better world.” Unfortunately, “in practice, the day-to-day work involves producing a more profitable one.” The pending Bass River project presents a rare opportunity for zoning that informs “a better world,” even if it is at the expense of maximizing the financial gains for developers.
If the proposed zoning changes for the Bass River Overlay District respect scale, proximity to historic resources like Beverly Depot and the Beverly Depot-Odell Park Historic District, and ample access to the waterfront, Beverly could create a truly special, vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood that would enhance our city’s desirability as a place in which to invest, reside and work. Let us get this right!
Caroline Mason
Beverly