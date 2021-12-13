To the editor:
I don’t know about you, but as much as I love this special time of year, as much as I love the lights; the softer, kinder faces around me; the messages of hope and of good will for all; the messages of great joy to the world, I still find it hard to get through it all without feeling stressed, tired, or anxious. When my son was little, we loved reading a book by Sandra Boynton entitled “Happy Hippo, Angry Duck,” and there is one line that still stays with me and runs through my head from time to time: “you might feel that, somehow, you’ve lost all your fizz,” (with the illustration of a tired looking dog laying flat on the floor above it!). Here we are, rushing around in a season we so very much want to hold onto and enjoy, and we may be feeling a little fizz-less. I know this can be true for me. When I come to this realization, it reminds me that I need to remember to take a few moments, here in there throughout the season, to get my fizz back.
Maybe you feel the same way.
Sometimes, as we move toward the festivities of the holidays with good humor and cheer and at a somewhat reckless pace, we might find ourselves longing for a moment to just pause and to take a breath … a moment in which we can enjoy the deeper meaning of this beautiful time of year.
Or, sometimes, some years, it is harder to move through the season with cheer and joy and celebration. There is something about this time of year, about the holiday season – something that can make one feel very lonely in times of trouble, pain, or sadness. There is a constant refrain on radio and on television, in shopping malls, even in our churches, about the happiness and the joy of the Christmas season, about the happiness and the joy of getting together with family and with friends. This refrain can sometimes serve to remind us not of joy, but of some sadness – of that which we have lost or, perhaps, never had. The pain that comes with the loss of a relationship or a loss of trust, the insecurity of unemployment or of uncertain employment, the weariness that comes with ill health, the pain of isolation, the sadness of the loss of a child, the loneliness of spending time without a beloved spouse or partner, even the sadness of missing a long-beloved family pet – all of these things can contribute to a feeling of being alone, of “feeling blue” at Christmas, even as we are in the midst of a society that seems bent on being happy.
Sometimes what is most needed in these kinds of times are distinct moments, set aside, for worship, for reflection, for music, and for candlelight. We need space. We need space in which we can just think and breathe and be; time and space to enjoy the beauty and the meaning of the season without feeling rushed, pressured, and on the go. We need space to acknowledge our feelings of sadness or our struggles. We need space to pause in the midst of busyness.
In recognition of this need, First Baptist Church in Beverly (the brick church with the tall white steeple at 221 Cabot St.) invites all members of the community to a Longest Night Service to be held on Tuesday, December 21st, at 7 p.m. This brief service of music and candlelight offers a quiet space for worship and reflection as we draw ever nearer to Christmas.
Please join us for this brief service of worship, whether this is your church home or whether you are seeking a place to feel welcomed and at peace just for a time. Our doors are open to all who wish to join us, so please feel free to invite a friend to join you – or to invite someone who may need to be there to move toward finding the wonder and the hope – as well as the peace — that can come with this season. We do ask that anyone attending our service please come wearing a mask that fully covers your nose and mouth and fits well (no gaiters, please). For more information please contact 978-922-3295.
Rev. Julie Flowers
Minister
First Baptist Church
Beverly