To the editor: Last week, I attended a middle school girl’s softball game in Marblehead and was totally impressed with the sportsmanship displayed by the Salem and Marblehead girls. The Marblehead first baseman fist-bumped every Salem girl who made it to first base with either a hit, walk or error. After the girls went through the line high-fiving each other at end of the game, the Marblehead girls gave a cheer for the Salem girls, followed by the Salem girls doing the same for Marblehead. The parents and the coaches should be extremely proud of these girls for their positive display of sportsmanship in this natural rivalry.
Wally Mielcarz, Salem grandparent