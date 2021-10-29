To the editor:
The city of Peabody is extremely fortunate to have Tom Gould on the City Council and as a community leader. His accomplishments and generosity of time, money and spirit are far too numerous to list in this letter.
I write to you today to specifically draw attention to how Tom has provided support and an infusion of money to a small local charity, No Child Goes Hungry in Peabody. No Child Goes Hungry in Peabody has a mission, since the fall of 2017, of providing food to Peabody Public School students who suffer from food insecurity due to now fault of their own. Initially, our program provided breakfast and lunch to these students to eat on weekends (when they are unable to eat meals at school) we currently provide food and other items, on a weekly basis, to approximately 306 students. Many weeks we are merely able to provide basic nutritional items to our students. At other times, people like Tom make such generous donations to us that we are able to provide some special things to our students.
Last week Councilor Gould held a fundraiser for his re-election bid as councilor at large in Peabody. Rather than accept donations to his re-election committee to pay for his campaign expenses, Tom asked his supporters to write checks out to, and otherwise donate to No Child Goes Hungry in Peabody. This incredible gesture generated more than $11,000 that was donated to No Child Goes Hungry in Peabody, which will enable us to purchase Christmas gifts for each and every student that we serve. Thank you Tom for being so thoughtful and continuing to help those that are less fortunate. You continue to lead by example and maintain something that you taught me many years ago: “good government is about helping people.” Thanks to you and your supporters, 306 students will have a little bit brighter of a Christmas.
Jarrod M. Hochman
Peabody