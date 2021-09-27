To the editor:
Dear Dr. Kenann McKenzie — please know we are blessed to have you here in Beverly and Ward 2 is lucky you are willing to serve. (“Remarks aimed at Beverly official condemned,” Sept. 10)
My mother spent more than a decade on the School Committee with no special qualifications other than a willingness to serve, love for her children, and a desire to make sure Beverly children got the best education that the city could offer. You come to us with a Ph.D in education and more than 20 years of experience. I say again, we are lucky to have you.
Now, to those who have lived here their whole lives and never once questioned the qualifications of any white person elected to the School Committee — or any other elected office — shame on you. For those who clapped for those hateful words, you should be embarrassed. And to anyone else that feels the need to get angry over what has become nothing more than a dog whistle for hate and racism — just stop it. We have real problems facing this city and critical race theory isn’t, nor has it ever been, one of them. CRT was developed in the late 1970s and was designed to explore how racism affected our legal systems and policies. It is taught in law school, not elementary school. That being said, to call upon educators to fail to prepare our children for real world problems, such as racism and its affects on our world, is truly the height of ignorance.
Leslie Salter
Beverly