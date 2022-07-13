To the editor:
I am writing to commend and congratulate Captain Burke and Chief Miller for an insightful and inspiring 10-session Citizens Police Academy at police headquarters.
As an elected official for 36 years and as a foster parent to five teenage boys, I truly appreciate and admire all who serve in public safety. Salem has the distinct pride on the North Shore. It is nationally recognized in creating far-reaching programs from domestic violence to harbor safety. It is truly a brotherhood and sisterhood.
Topics ranged from our newest K-9 arrival, far-reaching intensive background checks to reflect diverse community backgrounds, research into grant writing, local, state and FBI collaboration, elderly fraud and internet/social media crimes, highly trained dive teams, NEMLEC coordination, bicycle patrols, how 911 is handled, active shooter training, recertification, case laws, Criminal Investigation Unit, police cameras, home surveillance, etc.
Each member of the class had an opportunity to shoot in our gun facility. We each used the radar and traffic equipment. Each session we could ask a host of questions and concerns on the challenges and changes in the 21st century. We got a tour of the police station from dispatch to booking. We took a tour of the Essex County Jail in Middleton.
I took the course previously and was astounded by the technology that has transformed public safety in the cruiser and headquarters. We have had a wide-ranging task force to help our homeless population in this challenging economy. Neighborhood associations have a great partnership with our public safety in citizen concerns and input. Each year new planning and strategy makes Haunted Happenings safer and more family-friendly.
With Chief Miller’s impressive background experience on Cape Cod and New York City, he brings a wealth and treasure of experience with public safety, coming up the ranks with terrorism and FBI collaboration.
The highlight of the course is to take a three-hour cruise shift in various neighborhoods with the requirement of wearing a bulletproof vest for one’s safety. I personally witnessed a fraud investigation, homeless incident, a two-car crash, cruiser with lights and siren responding under areas of construction, and the myriad of paper/computer documentation.
There will be a part-two course in the spring to add the courts’ involvement. Salem has a great partnership with the local courts, Mass. General Hospital, Salem State University, and our sister cities. Marblehead and Peabody are led by former Salem police officers. The police station is wisely named Chief St. Pierre Headquarters. My great boss as a security guard at the Peabody Essex Museum is Chief Mary Butler. State Representative Paul Tucker brings his excellent background to the Statehouse and hopefully the district attorney’s office.
I hope your readers take advantage of these courses. I get goosebumps of pride with our public safety. Each instills and ingrains in each of us in the high calling of public safety. When Chief Miller asked each classmate what highlighted the course for each, I sincerely and passionately said with conviction and compassion how blessed we are to have each serve us.
Thomas Furey
Salem