To the editor:
As a maritime history enthusiast and a member of the National Maritime Historical Society, I was pleased to see your article about the upcoming Gloucester Schooner Festival during the week before that historic event.
Especially interesting was the surprising history of the obvious flagship of the festival, the Ernestina-Morrisey.
In addition to her being the oldest in that fleet of historic schooners, which are iconic symbols for Gloucester, she has certainly had a unique history, during which she has performed a variety of important tasks far beyond merely fishing for cod on the Grand Banks. In addition to performing vital functions for the U.S. Navy during World War II, she has helped in dealing with a current crisis by helping immigrants fleeing from terrible living conditions and despotic governments in Africa to reach the United States from the Cape Verde Islands, located off the west coast of Africa, and owned by Spain. By saving desperate refugees and carrying them to safety, she was certainly performing a far more important task than simply catching and carrying fish to feed a few people who were not starving, here in eastern Massachusetts.
Fortunately, we have been seeing forecasts of lovely, clear weather for Labor Day, and that should make it a perfect time for this display of these magnificent, historic schooners. Thank you for this reminder of this festival.
Edward P. McMorrow,
Beverly