If the Greater Boston area doesn’t up-zone soon, then our future will be filled with countless homeless encampments everywhere. The cost of housing and rate of homelessness is directly tied to available supply vs. current demand and sadly we haven’t built nearly enough housing for the Millennial Generation or Generation Z in the past decades, especially since 2008 when construction plummeted from building 1,979,000 units nationally in 2006 to just 585,000 units nationally in 2011 and only reached 1,390,000 units nationally in 2022.
This severe collapse in housing unit construction for over a decade has left us with an estimated 6,500,000 housing unit shortage nationally.
These shortages are highly concentrated in dense areas like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, where walking down almost any street you can find countless tents lining the sidewalks with homeless people living in them. The cause of their homelessness can be directly tied to a lack of housing development due to NIMBY policies which effectively have banned development of all new housing.
Tragically, the Greater Boston area is embracing similar NIMBY policies that have made development nearly impossible. The housing affordability and homelessness crisis is not something that can be fixed with long review processes for every single housing development, that’s what
San Francisco has been doing for a decade and led them to their extreme homeless crisis today. This is a problem that can only be fixed through up-zoning to allow by-right development of increased density infill housing.
