To the editor:
Paul Guanci and I are friends. We’re not bosom buddies, we do not hang out together, but we are friends. I have a great deal of respect for him as a politician and as a staple of the Beverly business community. His kindness is rivaled only by his generosity. I do not agree with all of his political positions, but, as president of the City Council for 16 years (and an at-large member for an additional four), he always conducted himself in a judicious, bipartisan manner.
I was disheartened by the news that Paul withdrew from the race because of some of the items he liked on Twitter. Some of what was reported was benign — who really cares how many votes a local politician thinks President Biden actually received in the 2020 election. Paul also has a right to support veterans over “illegal aliens” and to be a Republican. This is a free country, after all.
I admit that his liking the racist Tweet about Stacey Abrams made me cringe. That isn’t the Paul who made me countless cheesesteak subs with extra onions. It also isn’t the Paul who donated fare from Super Sub and Casual Catering to a host of local, nonprofit organizations. I believe, as he said, that he was caught up in the heat of the political moment — a moment that is stretching into eons with our country being more divided than any of us could have ever predicted.
He made a mistake. Is he showing his true colors? Only God can answer that.
Social media is a cesspool. It brings out the worst in people. Just visit the Beverly Community page on Facebook and read some of the heinous comments that people proffer with little regard to others. I pray that I am not judged someday by some of the stupid things I have posted or liked on Facebook. In retrospect, I still hold fast to some of those postings. Others make me ask, “What was I thinking!”
My contention with this issue is that the punishment does not fit the crime. Years of altruistic service have been obliterated literally overnight by unpopular political opinions and, granted, some tasteless online activity. Guanci did not deserve to be publicly humiliated and crucified for what he did.
In fact, whichever member of the Thought Police who sent his social media activity to this publication had to go looking for it. This smells like a hit job. It is a dirty political move.
Local politicians on both sides of the aisle better be careful, because the lid has been blown off Pandora’s Box. Every one of us — and everything we do — is now open to public scrutiny. The precedent has been set.
George Orwell was right. Big Brother is watching.
John Tamilio III, Ph.D.
Beverly