To the editor:
Having read the 140 pages of Representative Day’s gun bill (HB 4420), it is the most brilliantly Machiavellian attempt to circumvent the Second Amendment, making the laws so convoluted that all law-abiding gun owners will instantly become criminals, because the average citizen will not understand its vague mandates.
Ghost guns? Yes you can legally make a gun, but it is already illegal to transfer or carry a gun without serial numbers, whether you made it or filed the numbers off. Career criminals don’t care if you pass another law they will ignore.
Serial numbers on all parts? How do you put a serial number on a coil spring? Or a screw?
Storage: If you can’t outlaw guns, you can make it impossible for a gun store to operate by making the storage laws impossible to comply with. This proposal requires that even gun stores would need to store their merchandise in a safe, “able to deter all but the most persistent from gaining access. A room or a store even if capable of being locked and surveilled is insufficient.” Who decides what “most persistent” means? The gun owner? The police officer who arrests for “illegal storage”, or a jury of 12 individuals with no technical background?
How can you use the gun for self-protection if it’s locked up in a safe? A locked building with a proper alarm system is a far better deterrent to theft, than is a simple safe or trigger lock that any criminal can easily remove.
I do agree that any place children are present should have all guns locked safely away unless under the direct control of the owner, if the kids find them they will play with them, and someone will get hurt.
This bill prohibits licensed gun owners carrying a gun in publicly owned areas, or on private property unless you get “specific permission from the owner”. How does one obtain that? When going to a mall, would you need “explicit permission” from the mall owner, any stores you plan to, or may, visit, and from the owner of the land under the mall? How does the law-abiding gun owner determine the “owner” of a property. Who defines “explicit”? Another impossible regulation, crafted to deprive the citizens of Massachusetts of their Constitutional rights.
Such prohibitions create “gun free zones” which are not honored by miscreants, but are in fact chosen as “soft targets” where victims are defenseless, and the murderer has little chance of encountering anyone who can defend themselves. If a potential “shooter” is planning mayhem, does anyone think he’ll care what other laws he is breaking?
If the government wants victims to be able to sue gun makers for any illegal use of their products, maybe they should also be able to sue fools who create “gun-free killing zones”.
Smart-gun technology is unfeasible, without putting guns out of reach of all but the wealthiest of our citizens. A mother who wants to protect herself and kids from an abusive ex won’t be able to afford to. Guns that imprint ID numbers on bullet casings? The same criminals who can file serial numbers off a gun can bypass that also. Guns that can only be fired by the owners? So when you need to defend yourself from an intruder at 3 a.m., and a little light starts flashing “please replace your battery!” Yes, this is another brilliantly-conceived ploy to render the public defenseless.
Under this proposed sweeping criminalization of the citizens of Massachusetts, you can go to jail if you failed to register that old shotgun or single-shot .22 rifle you inherited from Grampa? Even if it isn’t working?
“Assault-weapon” is a conjured name to scare the public; my 250-year-old flintlock musket is an “assault weapon”, it was specifically designed to be used by soldiers in battle.
The bill lists four pages of every modern hunting rifle to be banned along with many handguns used for self-defense.
The Massachusetts Gun Laws Ch. 140, are already 33,737 words long on 49 pages, plus four more pages of regulations for “trigger locks”, and how many more pages of additional “regulations” exist elsewhere if you can find them? Now we’re being asked to adopt an additional 140 pages of new statutes?
There was never any intention of reducing crime with this bill, only to disarm the citizens of the Commonwealth through deception and subterfuge, making it impossible to legally sell or own firearms, without coming right out and banning them.
Our current laws are working. Massachusetts has the lowest death rate from guns in the nation; 57% of those deaths are suicides, who would find another method. A great number more are drug- and gang-related, which is a problem this bill fails to address.
Drug overdoses average 10 times the number of gun deaths: Maybe we need to make the drugs illegal. Oops! We already did. I forgot: Criminals don’t care if it’s illegal.
Therein lies the real problem. More gun laws won’t solve this problem.
And the 33 “representatives” who authored and cosigned this bill, who all swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, are now trying to circumvent that laws through chicanery.
Demand your legislators to defeat this travesty.
David P. McKenna,
Danvers