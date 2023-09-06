To the editor:
The Hawthorne Hotel has had many famous guests, from U.S. presidents, senators and actors, since its doors opened in July 1925.
Having lunch with Ron, a former dishwasher promoted to Salad Chef in the late 1950s, he tells me the story of bringing a salad and a cup of tea to Gypsy Rose Lee in her room.
The manager made sure that Ron’s uniform, a white dress coat and black pants, were pressed to Army standards for the room service. The lunch was presented to a smiling and beautiful Gypsy Rose Lee. She was surrounded by her little dogs. The story survives to 2023.
The Hawthorne Hotel has been a treasure in Salem, since 1925. It has held memories for everyone who enters its grand space. Be it a wedding, parties, meetings or the salad and tea to Gypsy Rose Lee.
Peter D. LaChapelle,
Salem