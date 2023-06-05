To the editor:
As stated by Mayor Michael Cahill, state Rep. Jerry Parisella and U.S. Congressman Seth Moulton, the Hall-Whitaker Bridge is not a complicated bridge. It should be easy to renovate the bridge, not necessarily replace it, actually twice. The plans call for a temporary bridge then a permanent bridge, taking as long as 26 years.
Why not renovate the center span. That means using a cutting torch, a coal chisel and some big hammers to replace pieces of steel that are corroded. Coating the new steel while replacing the 42 failed pilings. This would take six to nine months. And the cost, one-time replacement instead of two ill-conceived bridges about $12 million.
Since this is maintenance and not alteration I believe the project would be exempt from any ADA requirements. Due to the unique nature of the structure, bicycle access would be along the sidewalks. I think everyone wants this project done now. It is vital to the region’s economy.
People in Ryal Side would be happy having a bridge in one year instead of 26 years. MassDOT should adopt my common sense strategy, but they won’t. (They probably have a million valid reasons why this approach can’t be done. None of which are valid.) I won’t take any pot shots at the organization but I feel at this point I am not alone questioning their ability to get the job done.
Peter Thomas
Beverly