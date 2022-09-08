To the editor:
There is a potential problem in one of Salem’s neighborhoods involving parking in October. It is a legitimate issue for discussion, but, if the City Council doesn’t act to correct the situation it will affect the entire city.
The problem is that the neighbors, to shut down a temporary “parking lot”, are wading into something that could apply to all places where a business offers parking.
The current ordinance prohibits two businesses by the same owner on the same site. Offering parking for a fee constitutes a “second business”. Neighbors would be within their rights to force a shutdown of the parking lot.
An ordinance, however, is not meant to be selectively enforced.
Shutting down this site would, in fairness, require shutting down all such sites; large (Shetland) or smaller (John Walsh Insurance) or small (Tabernacle Church).
Shutting down sites like Walsh Insurance (no relation) and Tabernacle Church would deprive Salem nonprofits of much needed income.
Many Salemites, often the young and the vulnerable, would suffer because of this. Perhaps the offended neighbors were unaware of this “ripple effect”. One hopes that is the case.
The Traffic and Parking Commission has submitted “Overlay Regulations” to be appended to the ordinance for October. They appear to be very reasonable.
I hope that cooler heads will prevail, residents will be met more than halfway and the charities aided by “Halloween parking” will not be hurt.
Brendan Walsh,
Salem