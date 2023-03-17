To the editor:
A wonderful St. Patrick’s Day party was held at the Peabody Council on Aging Peter A. Torigian Senior Center on March 15. The weather was very cooperative after the severe winter storm the previous 24 hours. There was a huge crowd of about 240 senior citizens in attendance. Entertainment was provided by the talented Alan Labella who sang, danced, emceed and told jokes and provided music for dancers. State Rep. Tom Walsh, of Peabody, and Mayor Ted Bettencourt extended their warm wishes to everyone. The menu provided by our wonderful chef Washington and his staff consisted of corn beef and cabbage, mustard sauce, boiled potatoes, turnip. Homemade raisin bread, and pistachio cake. A great deal of effort for this grand party was provided by Carolyn Wynn, Director; Judy Walker, Activities Director; Laurie Nadeau, Volunteer Coordinator; Carol McMahon, Administrative Assistant; staff of the PCOA; and a dedicated group of volunteers. It was a wonderful experience. Many thanks to everyone.
Philip Celeste,
Danvers