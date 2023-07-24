Editor’s note: Paul Lanzikos was the initial co-chair of Harborlight Community Partners (now Harborlight Homes) and is no longer associated with the governance of the organization.
To the editor: The writer of a recent letter to the editor (“Harborlight may not be the best solution”; Salem News, July 17), without evidence or corroboration, impugned the character and motivation of the management and governing board members of Harborlight Homes: “They do not have the best interest of the community, taxpayers, environmentalists, the future tenants nor any other entity other than themselves.”
One can take issue legitimately with the purpose, nature, or methods of an undertaking without attacking the reputation of the sponsors. It is totally unacceptable to insinuate inappropriate or illicit actions or intentions without substantiation. Under federal and state laws, members of not-for-profit boards of directors cannot lawfully take actions that benefit themselves.
Also, without explanation, the writer charges a conflict of interest by the president of Harborlight due to his voluntary service as the chair of the housing committee of the North Shore chapter of the NAACP of which his wife is president.
Finally, the writer asks: “whether to trust a nonprofit with limited oversight.” This is an erroneous allegation. Every not-for-profit operating in Massachusetts is subject to the regulations and oversight of the Massachusetts Attorney General. If the writer, or anyone else, has concerns about the motivations or actions of a not-for-profit, they should be directed to the Attorney General for investigation. They should not be publicly aired without tangible evidence.
The management and members of the governing board of Harborlight Homes deserve an apology.
Paul J. Lanzikos, Beverly