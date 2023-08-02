To the editor:
My mother’s family is from Salem and I went to college in Salem. I think I know about Salem. Besides being a round-the-year tourist attraction, Salem is also a vibrant, thriving city. Like most cities, Salem has residing in it, different people with different housing needs.
As far as Lifebridge, I can’t think of a better group of people that are the governing board of Harborlight Homes. I have personally worked with some of these people for more than two decades and their track record is consistently stellar, top rate. Their organization on Charity Navigator is three stars.
Part of a housing solution for the greater North Shore is with nonprofit organizations like Harborlight Homes. To characterize this organization as a developer and for-profit does not begin to describe what they do for the community. They are a successful partnership of like-minded people that know the area they are serving and deeply care about our overburdened social safety net.
To begin to describe affordable housing is a misnomer because most people cannot afford the rent, the utilities and the extras that come with renting an apartment. It is important to have residence space that is super affordable with washers and dryers along with a neighborhood store to purchase food.
My thoughtful input: This is a good plan, provides needed services, needed shelter and does not need to be relocated to the way-off Highland Avenue area. While Harborlight staff and board deserves an apology; they also deserve a round of applause for the service they bring to our region. To all, thank you very much for being a part of the solution.
Peter Thomas,
Beverly