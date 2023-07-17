To the editor:
I am grateful that the public is starting to realize that housing development by nonprofits such as Harborlight Homes is not a housing solution. This organization, originally named Harborlight Community Partners, was historically an amalgamation of the work of several regional housing advocates beginning in 2008 with representatives from seven entitles affiliated with First Baptist Church in Beverly.
The current organization continues to serve the faith-based mission and making money for the people who sell the development units. They do not have the best interest of the entire community, taxpayers, environmentalists, the future tenants nor any other entity other than themselves.
I want my tax money to pay for housing to end homelessness and the oversight that serves the community not a private nonprofit with a mission. Ironically, the president of Harborlight Homes, Andrew DeFranza is married to the president of the North Shore NAACP and she made him chair of the chapter’s housing committee. This is a major conflict of interest. Let the public understand these conflicts with transparency and judge whether to trust a nonprofit with limited oversight to do the proper and ethical due diligence in finding solutions to homelessness that also serves the greater good of all involved.
Barbara Smith
Hamilton