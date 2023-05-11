To the editor:
Many nice things have been said about Neil Harrington. He’s honest, hardworking and trustworthy. He’s a man of integrity with a great deal of character. He’s a strong family man with a deep love of Salem and her people. I’ve known Neil since we were teenagers and I know that all of this is true. It’s part of the reason that I support him. I also support him because my 22 years serving on the Salem City Council helps me recognize that experience matters. Neil Harrington’s knowledge of both a mayor and a town manager form of local government is second to none. His extensive understanding of administrative finance, strategy, policy and management would be a great benefit to our city. These things, along with his eight years serving as the mayor of Salem, combined with his 20 years serving as the town manager of Salisbury make him the most experienced candidate and the most qualified person to be the next mayor of Salem. Experience matters. Please consider Neil Harrington for mayor of Salem, when you cast your vote, on Tuesday, May 16.
Arthur Sargent
Former City Councillor,
Salem