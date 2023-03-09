To the editor:
I offer my thoughts on Neil Harrington’s team-building skills, as someone who was there.
We all know that a young Kim Driscoll, who Harrington relied on as a community development planner, served as an extraordinary mayor.
Beth Rennard, who began in an administrative position, was elevated by Harrington to human resources director, and continues today as Salem’s incomparable city solicitor.
John Keenan, appointed by Harrington as assistant solicitor is now President of Salem State University.
Elizabeth Debski, who as Salem Partnership Director will create a South Salem train stop; Kathy Winn, whose grant-writing mastery rebuilt Salem’s waterfront; Jane Guy, who managed Salem’s successful CDBG Program; and Ellen Talkowsky, whose work as events coordinator generates millions in revenue for downtown businesses. Yes, all part of Harrington’s original team.
The team’s accomplishments and skills?
Responsiveness. The East India Mall movie theater closed. Understanding the profound importance, the Harrington team advertised their willingness to provide a CDBG loan to a credible operator to reopen the theater. As the mall owner was careening toward repurposing the theater space, an operator was found, the loan repaid, and the theater reopened, today housing Cinema Salem.
Leadership. Amidst a nation-wide recession, during which Salem businesses were having trouble accessing capital, the Harrington team created the Downtown Salem Loan Program, which helped fund the Pabich family’s expansion of the Salem Inn and many other notable downtown businesses.
Creativity. The Harrington team convinced the commonwealth to build the South Harbor Garage, then used that garage to spur the development of Salem’s Waterfront Hotel.
Collaboration. Working with the Salem Partnership and their talented director Annie Harris, this Harrington collaboration created the Salem Armory Visitor’s Center, saving the historic drill-shed from certain demolition, expanded park resources to better bring forward Salem’s rich maritime history, and, raised funds to meet the Congress’ demand that building the Friendship include a local contribution.
Harrington’s premier “team-based” accomplishment though, was convincing the PEM to remain in Salem. Harrington succeeded by gaining the super-majority City Council vote required to abandon Charter Street. The PEM stayed and has since invested hundreds of millions of dollars into Salem.
Why do I call it a team? Because Neil always called it a team.
William Luster,
Salem