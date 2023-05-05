To the editor:
As someone who has been involved in local government for a long time, I know first-hand the positive impact an effective leader can have on a community. I write today as a former (18-year) Salisbury selectperson and as a past resident of Salem to ask you to cast your vote for Neil Harrington in the upcoming mayoral election.
Permit me to offer my perspective on the impact Neil Harrington has made on our community. Before Neil took over as town manager, Salisbury had long suffered with pressing needs. Our financial situation was dire, our bond rating was poor, morale was low at Town Hall, and the citizens of Salisbury had little faith in our local government.
Salisbury also had several infrastructure needs that had been neglected for years: Our police station was 70 years old, our public library woefully undersized and not handicapped-accessible, and our main commercial corridor, Route 1 North, was limited because of lack of municipal sewer.
Under Town Manager Harrington, all these problems were resolved. Neil’s prudent fiscal management and his plan on how we were to pay for these projects without overrides gave the townspeople the faith to move forward. Today, the people of Salisbury are a lot more confident about their town and its future.
During my tenure in office, I got to know Neil on a personal level. When people are shy by nature, sometimes their personal attributes are less apparent. But I spent many long hours in conversation with Neil, talking about everything from his approach to government to how much importance he places on his family and his faith, and I can tell you without hesitation that his character is unimpeachable. His work ethic is also legendary.
Neil has offered his experience and expertise to continue moving Salem forward. It is in the best interest of the citizens of Salem to avail yourselves of the opportunity to elect a truly extraordinary individual. I urge you to vote for Neil Harrington as Salem’s next mayor on May 16.
Freeman Condon
Salisbury