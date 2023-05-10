To the editor: I am writing to express my strong support for Neil Harrington, who is running for mayor of Salem, Massachusetts. As someone who has personally witnessed the positive impact Neil has made on a community, I believe he is the right choice to lead Salem into a brighter future.
When Neil took over as town manager of Salisbury, he inherited a number of pressing needs, including a dire financial situation, a poor bond rating, low morale at Town Hall, and a lack of faith among the citizens in their local government. In addition, Salisbury had several infrastructure needs that had been neglected for years, including an outdated police station, an undersized and non-handicapped-accessible public library, and a limited main commercial corridor.
Thanks to Neil’s prudent fiscal management and his plan to pay for these projects without overrides, all of these problems were resolved. Today, the people of Salisbury are more confident about their town and its future than ever before.
Given Neil’s track record of success in Salisbury, I am confident that he has the experience and expertise needed to continue moving Salem forward.
I urge the citizens of Salem to take advantage of this opportunity to elect a truly extraordinary individual and to vote for Neil Harrington as their next mayor on May 16.
CJ Fitzwater, Salisbury