To the editor:
Salem is a great city with a bright future. On this point, both mayoral candidates agree.
Some would have you believe that Mayor Neil Harrington will lead this city in the opposite direction as former Mayor Driscoll. This is not true. Rather, with Mayor Harrington’s experience and leadership, he will guide the city in a similar direction, but will lead the city to a much stronger, healthier position.
Salem has experienced a transformation in the last 30 years, not entirely for the better. Many large employers (and their taxes) are now gone, replaced by large residential developments and nonprofit organizations. We all hear the clamor, the rush to build even more housing. Former Mayor Driscoll pointed out in 2005 that the property taxes collected from a residence with even one student do not come close to covering the cost of that student’s education. Yet, ever more large residential developments have been built, resulting in a weaker tax base with which to operate the city.
Salem needs a smarter growth plan and ideas to stimulate a healthy commercial tax base. Salem needs a leader who will continue this great city’s progress, but in an intelligent, methodical way. Residents of Salem, you have that leader in Neil Harrington.
David Tucker
Danvers (former longtime Salem resident)