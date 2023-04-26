To the editor: When I was a young parent, I took my three children to our neighborhood park to play. I was met with one hot metal slide and two broken rubber swings. It was the same equipment that my husband had played on as a child. I approached the then new Mayor Neil Harrington and asked what could be done. He encouraged me to form a neighborhood playground committee and said he would work with us to plan and rebuild a new playground. My neighbors and I got to work. Over the course of a year, we worked with the mayor and City Council to identify funding and work a design. And, on a beautiful fall weekend, with over 100 volunteers, we built a stunning modern playground for all the neighborhood children and families to enjoy.
That experience was so positive that it propelled me to do more. So, I approached Mayor Harrington and asked to be put on the neighborhood improvement committee so more neighborhoods and parks could be improved. I then ran for City Council and my decades of public service began. And I have Mayor Neil Harrington to thank for all of it.
Neil Harrington is best prepared and most qualified to lead our city. He is a listener. We can count on him to respect and respond to the concerns of every resident. Neil will unite our community and move it in a positive direction.
Neil’s strong experience and steady hand is exactly what our city needs. That is why I am proud to endorse Neil Harrington for mayor. We need a skilled, experienced leader, and Neil is that leader. Please join me in supporting Neil Harrington for Mayor of Salem. Thank you.
Joan Lovely, State Senator, Salem