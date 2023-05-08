To the editor:
Salem’s special mayoral election all comes down to experience and leadership. I am supporting Neil Harrington because he has the administrative experience and leadership skills needed to successfully lead our city government.
Neil has been a friend for many decades. I know him to be a smart, innovative and inclusive leader. There is no learning curve with Neil, he's done the job and knows how to get positive things done for Salem. As our mayor, he stood firm making difficult decisions to ensure the PEM stayed in Salem, which was the cornerstone of restoring our local economy. His vision and leadership as our mayor has stood the test of time. That includes building our state-of-the-art police headquarters, still the gold standard of police stations.
As a former mayor and current town manager, he brings two decades of municipal leadership to the job. Salem will be well served with Neil's professional background, experience and lifetime of public service at work in the mayor's office.
I hope Salem residents will join me in voting for Neil Harrington for mayor in the special election on May 16. Let's move Salem positively forward for everyone.
Paul F. Tucker,
District Attorney,
Former State Representative,
Former Salem Police Chief