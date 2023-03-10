To the editor:
Salem is very fortunate to have several quality candidates in the upcoming primary mayoral election. All are good citizens with the best interest of Salem in mind.
However, I do believe that one candidate, Neil J. Harrington, stands out as the best and most qualified candidate to lead Salem at this time.
Neil Harrington has 30 years of direct managerial and executive experience in running a municipality, far more than all the other candidates combined.
Issues such as development, traffic, education and housing must be dealt with by a seasoned professional to ensure Salem moves forward in a responsible manner.
Neil Harrington will bring a common sense approach and needed leadership to Salem.
Patrick Scanlan,
Salem