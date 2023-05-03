To the editor:
Thomas Furey in his letter, “Election poses a crossroads for Salem” (April 19) severely mischaracterizes Neil Harrington as a “conservative”. This is a common mistake many progressives make when discussing classic liberals.
I am a conservative. I have many political differences and disagreements with Neil Harrington. The only crime that Neil Harrington has committed to their divisive, one-sided brand of politics is that he’s willing to listen to conservatives. That doesn’t make him one.
He referenced the teacher’s strike. Something that has concerned me to a degree too, admittedly. However I have no sympathy for teachers unions who lobbied our children to stay at home, doing irreparable damage, while European countries proved that our children and teachers could safely return to the learning environment. Maybe someone who has shown a willingness to stand up to unions is a good thing?
I have had my issues with things he has done in the past, such as the water meter policy in Salisbury, however he has shown his willingness to compromise by agreeing to inclusionary zoning with buyouts for developers instead of a mandatory piece that will only drive up housing prices as studies show. He supports rental assistance without imposing unethical rent controls on homeowners.
Neil Harrington is not a conservative, but what drives progressives in Salem mad is that we will compromise with them.
His willingness to compromise on my doorstep is why he has our support. Progressives would do well to remember that not all Democrats agree with them.
Damien Jarrett
Salem