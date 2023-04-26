To the editor:
I had the pleasure of serving on the Salem Planning Board during Mayor Neil Harrington's tenure and I am a strong supporter of him now, for mayor.
When he last took office, the city of Salem was going in the wrong direction. Downtown Salem was a ghost town, Highland Avenue was full of vacancies and the schools were falling apart.
However, during his first tenure, Neil had several accomplishments that had been chased by others, without success, for years.
Harrington — after former administrations had failed — got the Beverly-Salem bridge and bypass road constructed, a police station built, Riley Plaza rebuilt, and a parking garage at Pickering Wharf. The parking garage then led to the Waterfront Hotel, which is why Pickering Wharf finally met its potential.
Each of these things had been talked about for decades but it was Harrington who accomplished them.
When faced with the Peabody Essex Museum planning to leave Salem for the Boston shoreline, he put together a package that resulted in not only them staying, but he also convinced the museum to allow Salem residents free admission in perpetuity.
Also remember that it was Harrington who identified that the key to downtown success was to pursue downtown residential development. Hundreds of residents moved into the downtown and it turned out to be the master stroke in getting the retail, restaurant, finance and entertainment sectors healthy.
What I respect most about Mr. Harrington though, is his willingness to listen to folks. Though he may not always agree, he will always listen, and that will be a welcome change for Salem.
John Moustakis,
Salem