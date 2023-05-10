To the editor: The difference between our two candidates for mayor came into sharp relief at the candidate forum on April 26. While there was wide agreement about many issues, the candidates’ sharpest disagreement came with respect to traffic safety measures. Certainly, there is room for a variety of opinions on the issue, but I’m less interested in the debate than what it reveals about the character of the candidates.
Instead of addressing the issue on its merits, Mr. Harrington elected to attack a city department and city employee by name. If elected, Mr. Harrington would be required to lead the very people he’s attacking. Good leaders do not lead by scapegoating public servants and attacking their expertise. Rather, they introduce new policies, listen to the feedback of their experts, and allow that guidance to shape the implementation of their changes. Mr. Harrington showed a paucity of character and leadership while underestimating the ability of public servants to offer their expertise in good faith when policies shift in new directions.
Mr. Harrington argued that he has learned and grown since his previous tenure as mayor and is no longer the person who attacked our teachers, leading to a strike. Rather than addressing a controversial measure on the merits and proposing alternatives, he attacked a public servant, city department, and rejected an entire field of expertise. This suggests that he is precisely the same person he was when voters rejected him in 1997 and remains unfit to serve as our mayor.
Ezekiel Holt, Salem