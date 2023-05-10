To the editor: With the special mayoral election only days away, it’s time to make an important choice for our city. We have had a very strong mayor in control for 17 years. Her departure does indeed leave us with a leadership vacuum, hole, gap, call it what you will, in the mayor’s chair. That’s why we are having this Special Election May 16. We need to fill that executive position with someone who can actually do that important job.
I can understand why Lt. Gov. Driscoll would want to pass her old job off to her former staff assistant. And I understand why she worked hard to raise him the funds to run and made the calls to deliver endorsements from important state Democrats and special interest groups to him. That’s politics today. I just do not understand why these big out-of-town donors, Boston lobbyists, statewide endorsers and special interest PACs care about a local election in our Salem. Were they just trying to score points with the new Lieutenant Governor? Do any of them even know where North Street is? Or care about Jefferson Avenue? Or know what Red’s is? Or have any real interest in improving our schools or helping our local seniors? Must admit, I am very doubtful.
In the end, it is the people of Salem who will have to live with the election results. When the Lieutenant Governor and the PACs and lobbyists and special interests fold up their tents and take their wallets back to Beacon Hill, we here in Salem will still need a strong mayor with the executive experience and proven leadership skills to successfully run our city. I personally want a mayor who will listen to all of us and all groups across the city and move us forward with a steady hand. I’m a Democrat, as are both candidates, but in local government I want a leader who really listens to residents of all political perspectives because debate and civil dialogue are healthy and helpful and lead to solutions.
As a humble taxpayer and proud Salem resident, my endorsement goes to the person who will bring our city together to expand the good things that are working well and to solve problems where they really do exist. A person running on their own record. On Tuesday, May 16, I am following the wise lead of our Salem neighbors, Sen. Joan Lovely, DA Paul Tucker and Councilor Conrad Prosniewski who all strongly agree that Neil Harrington is that person.
Let’s move Salem positively forward for everyone by voting for a man who really can and assuredly will, Neil Harrington.
Ann M. L’Italien, Salem