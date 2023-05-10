To the editor: After attending the mayoral debate at the Salem Community Life Center sponsored by the Council on Aging on May 8, I am prompted to write this letter in response to several points made by Mr. Harrington.
Housing affordability is a big issue for seniors. Mr. Harrington suggested that the city have a subsidy program to support seniors needing help paying for housing. While this is a nice idea, Mr. Harrington gave no details of such a program. Where does he expect to find the funds for such a program? How would this program work? Would this be available to senior homeowners and renters? Without details of the plan we cannot assess its value to our community.
Next, he mentioned the Senior Tax Work-off program in Salisbury where he currently works as town manager (population approximately 9,200). According to Mr. Harrington, the town of Salisbury offers seniors an option of having someone else perform the work for them to get a property tax reduction. The brochure on the town’s website makes no mention of this option. And a very important point not mentioned by Mr. Harrington is that only 20 people can participate in this program.
He also mentioned the need to keep an eye on taxes. He says he is running on his record. I would encourage the citizens of Salem to look at the historical tax rates of Salem. These can be found on the city of Salem website (Assessors Department). Mr. Harrington was mayor between 1990 and 1997. Tax rates during these years consistently increased. Residential rates went from $8.92 in 1990 to $15.23 in 1997! Commercial rates went from $22.52 to $35.03 during the same period.
With regards to Haunted Happenings, Mr. Harrington stated that he would not allow any events to take place on the Common. He provided no alternative location to hold events. Would these events then be spread throughout the city or would they just not be allowed to take place? Again, no details were provided. How would the cancelation of these events effect the financial sustainability of Haunted Happenings?
Clearly he is unhappy with the traffic patterns on North Street although he said he does support traffic calming. This seems to be the issue that he felt most passionate about. I have no idea what he would propose to make that or any other entrance corridor/neighborhood safe for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. Again no alternative plan and no details.
In closing, I came away from the Council on Aging presentation questioning Mr. Harrington’s knowledge of the issues facing Salem in 2023, and his ability to step into the mayor’s office and keep the city moving ahead. We cannot afford the large tax increases like we saw in the ‘90s during his tenure as mayor. It does not appear that he has any solid plans to help the city move forward. I came away fully supporting Dominick Pangallo as the next mayor of Salem. We need a manager in the mayor’s office who can make informed decisions in a timely manner.
Liz Griffin, Salem