To the editor:
I read the article Neil Harrington mailed to Ward 6 regarding the traffic and parking changes on North Street. I own two commercial properties on North Street — comprising four commercial units and a residential unit. Before the changes to North Street I had eight parking spaces in front of my property; now I have zero. Zero. This is not thoughtful design. My tenants are small business owners, and the elimination of all of the parking in front of their business directly impacts their ability to stay in business. What’s worse, City Hall did not notify us of this significant change. Nothing. We don’t have any off-street parking at 149 North St. We rely on the parking along North Street to support our business. Removing all of the parking is like being hit with another pandemic. During the pandemic, City Hall stated that small business is important to the city, and that our employees are essential; apparently those were just words. The actions of City Hall reveal the opposite; the actions reveal that small business owners don’t matter — no letter, no phone call, not even a heads-up. Nothing.
Small businesses are important to Salem and we need a leader that makes sure we are notified and heard. I know that Neil Harrington will listen and provide practical solutions for the benefit of all in Salem.
John Kalantzis,
Salem