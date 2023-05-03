To the editor:
I have given much thought to the upcoming special mayoral election. If there were no differences between the two final candidates, it would be easy to sit on the sidelines and let the chips fall where they may. I cannot do that because I love Salem and I’m deeply concerned about its future.
There are several differences between the two finalists, and I know both candidates well. I worked with one candidate for eight years as Salem’s Senior Planner, and years later worked with the other candidate while I was Salem’s Ward 7 City Councilor for six years. Given the choice that we have, Neil Harrington’s background and experience are unmatched in the final election.
As you may know, Neil and I do not agree on every issue. But I have known Neil for a long time and I can tell you this about him: We will always be able to count on him to listen to our concerns, consider our points of view, and treat us all fairly.
Please do not stay home on May 16. If you care as much about the future of Salem as I do, make your vote count. I will be casting my vote for Neil Harrington to ensure that our next mayor will be a leader who will listen to all of us and work hard to move Salem in a positive direction for everyone.
Steve Dibble
Former City Councilor and past candidate for mayor,
Salem