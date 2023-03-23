To the editor:
In the upcoming special election, we need to elect a new mayor who is best prepared to successfully lead our city government.
I am supporting Neil Harrington because he has the administrative experience and leadership skills needed to take over from day one. As a former mayor of Salem and current town manager, he brings two decades of municipal leadership to this difficult job. The ability to handle complex budgets, negotiate union contracts, manage crisis situations, oversee multiple city departments, work with councillors and neighborhood groups, anticipate and resolve problems…Neil’s leadership experience is second to none.
I have known Neil for most of my life. Neil has lived and loved this city his whole life. He is honest and straight forward. He wants to keep Salem unique and a wonderful place to live, work and raise families.
I hope you will join me in casting a vote for Neil Harrington for mayor in the special election and help move Salem forward in a positive direction for everyone.
Conrad Prosniewski
Councillor at-large,
Salem