To the editor: As one who has worked with Neil Harrington for the past 20 years, I would like to offer my thoughts on his suitability to lead the city of Salem as mayor.
If you wonder why a Salisbury resident is expressing an opinion on one of your candidates, I apologize, but I just have to take the opportunity to tell you a little about Neil Harrington, what he’s done for Salisbury, and what you can look forward to if he is elected mayor of Salem.
I retired as Salisbury Town Clerk in 2013 after 24 years in office. In the spring of 2014, I ran for selectman and am currently serving out my third term. As such, I’ve had the unique experience of being both Neil Harrington’s employee and his boss.
Salisbury is not an easy town to manage. We are one of the poorer towns in Essex County, very dependent on grants and innovative thinking to stretch a dollar and get things done. We also have difficulty funding our Triton Regional school assessment, as the Chapter 70 formula for state aid does not favor the district.
Since his arrival, Neil has focused on professional management, especially when it comes to finances. He has hired competent staff and turned the fiscal stability of Salisbury completely around. We now have adequate reserve funds and have addressed long-standing capital needs. Under Neil’s leadership, we have built a new public library, police station and beach welcome center. Our multimillion-dollar sewer project on Route 1 is nearing completion.
Through it all, Neil produces annual balanced budgets while dealing with beach erosion, eccentric personalities, seven unions and the rising cost of utilities, health insurance, pensions and other fixed expenses. He has saved our residents and businesses literally millions of dollars with an electricity aggregation program and also keeps the town’s average residential tax bill as low as possible.
If you find it in your hearts to elect Neil Harrington as your mayor, you will get a man who regularly puts in 60 to 80 hours a week, 51 weeks a year. Yes, he does take a vacation — one week, no more.
Finally, Neil’s heart belongs to Salem. He was born and bred there, and his family has deep roots and a history of distinguished public service in the community. If he wins, we will be happy for him and sad at the same time. He has done so much for Salisbury and I know he will be a great mayor for Salem.
Wilma M. McDonald, Salisbury