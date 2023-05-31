To the editor: Memorial Day is not a happy holiday — it is a somber holiday, a day to remember, to mourn, a day to honor and respect all the veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice — they died fighting for us!
Memorial Day was originally May 30, then changed to the last Monday of May. Now it has changed again — another week sooner in Beverly. In Beverly, no formal observance and no parade as in past years.
All veterans deserve to be remembered on this most somber of holidays.
Gold Star families have not forgotten — they lost fathers, sons, brothers, mothers, daughters, and sisters.
They will never forget our veterans. Neither should we!
Kathy Cammett, Beverly