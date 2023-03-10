To the editor:
In the letter, “Critic doesn’t understand what Destination Salem does” (March 8), I feel that there was one thing missing — acknowledgement of the annual hassle and compromised quality of life that Haunted Happenings brings to many residents.
Sure, I also manage to “somehow survive” Haunted Happenings each year while living near downtown. Guess what? People don’t set out to bear a cost of living like this one by merely “surviving.” This annual event has become an abuse of year-round residents, whether some want to admit it or not.
Taking umbrage to somebody suggesting your work isn’t as helpful to the world as you think is a natural human response. It still won’t change the mess for residents that Haunted Happenings has become.
Before anyone thinks I too am craving a return of Almy’s, well, I’m getting kind of old and Almy’s was still before my time. That one sounded more like an attempt to claim anybody who’s noticed the “pain in the …” that us residents “somehow survive” each year is simply a cranky old person.
I don’t see how many tourists can show up in town, roam around, deal with the crowds and costs that they do, and actually feel that they got their money’s worth. For years, this city has reminded me of the town from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” where the officials fly into a panic because there’s only 364 days until Halloween. The next mayor must focus on truly diversifying city business.
Bill Laforme,
Salem